Cloud over cue sports nationals post stay order

As per the letter issued by the BSFI to members units, the last date for paying entry fee was November 14.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:32 AM

Snooker

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In what might prove to be a big setback to the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), the District Registrar of Societies has stayed the notice for conducting the national championships a week before the event was scheduled to begin in Bhopal. 

The order dated November 10, which is in possession of this daily, also asked both the parties to appear before the authority concerned on November 30 with written replies, supported by relevant documents without fail.

Notably, Arvind Savur, coach of renowned cueist Pankaj Advani, has filed a complaint against the BSFI in June claiming the body is illegally convening an Extraordinary General Meeting and making efforts to shift its headquarters from Bangalore, Karnataka to Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The advocate of the petitioner again submitted a memo on November 10, enclosing the copy of a letter dated November 2, wherein the BSFI proposed to organise the nationals from November 24 to 29. “In view of the aforesaid preamble, U/s 25 of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act 1960 and Rule 8 of the Karnataka Societies Registration Rule, 1961, the notice dated November 2, 2021, for conducting of the national championships-2021 from November 24 to 29, is stayed herewith pending enquiry with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the order issued by SG Manjunath Singh, district registrar of societies, 4th zone, Bengaluru.

As per the letter issued by the BSFI to members units, the last date for paying entry fee was November 14. The entry fee for each participant in the senior men and women category was fixed as Rs 2500 per event while it’s Rs 1000 per event in junior and sub-junior categories both for the male and female cueists.

“How can the event be postponed now as players have already paid the entry fees and made their travel, lodging and boarding arrangements. Let’s see what can be done now,” said an official from the BSFI, who is also part of various committees formed to organise the nationals. 

Earlier, the registrar of societies in its order dated June 16, 2021, had stayed holding an Extraordinary General Meeting terming the election of respondents (president and secretary-general) illegal.

