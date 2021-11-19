STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh twist in MP Chess unit’s disaffiliation case 

The court was informed by the AICF that a similar case has been filed before a civil judge in New Delhi and hence it cannot be heard here. 

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ongoing tussle between the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Madhya Pradesh Chess Association (MPCA) took a dramatic turn on Tuesday during a hearing of writ petition filed by the latter challenging its disaffiliation in the High Court of MP. The court was informed by the AICF that a similar case has been filed before a civil judge in New Delhi and hence it cannot be heard here. 

The plaintiff in the matter is Anil Soni, MPCA’s treasurer, who surprisingly was one of the complainants against the state unit following which it was disaffiliated by the parent body on September 23. The decision was taken by the AICF during its Central Council Meeting and the Special General Body Meeting. Notably, Soni moved the court the very next day following the decision.

