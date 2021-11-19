Officials cry foul as new twist emerges in disaffiliation of MP Chess Association

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing tussle between the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Madhya Pradesh Chess Association (MPCA) took a dramatic turn on Tuesday during a hearing of a writ petition filed by the latter challenging its disaffiliation in the MP High Court. The court was informed by the AICF that a similar case has been filed before a civil judge in New Delhi and hence it cannot be heard here.

The plaintiff in the matter is Anil Soni, MPCA's treasurer, who surprisingly was one of the complainants against the state unit following which it was disaffiliated by the parent body on September 23. The decision was taken by the AICF during its Central Council Meeting and Special General Body Meeting. Notably, Soni moved the court the very next day following the decision.

"We too were surprised when we heard about the case pending before a civil judge in New Delhi. How can Amit (Soni) challenge the AICF's decision as he was one of the complainants against the MPCA," Kapil Saxena, the MPCA secretary, told The New Indian Express. Speaking on the issue, Saxena claimed, "It is very clear that it is a conspiracy against the MPCA because, after a very marginal victory in the AICF election, the present administration might have thought that we must have voted against them and because of this we have been disaffiliated."

Saxena also informed that they officially got to know about the disaffiliation only a few days after the decision but Soni was quick enough to move the court the next day itself.

The AICF through its letter to the state unit cited reasons behind the disaffiliation and also clarified that these issues were brought to its notice by way of various complaints from district level chess associations, arbiters and chess players in Madhya Pradesh. The national federation also constituted a five-member ad-hoc committee to run the sport in the state. Gurmeet Singh, one of the complainants against the MPCA, was made its chairman. Singh is one of the respondents in the writ petition filed in the MP High Court.

Bharat Singh Chauhan, the AICF secretary, refused to comment on the issue saying the matter is sub judice. Soni, when contacted, also chose not to speak.

Meanwhile, the MPCA secretary said they are seeking legal advice to ensure the issue is resolved as disaffiliation may seriously hamper the promotion of the sport in the state.