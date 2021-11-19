STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sindhu sails into Indonesia Masters semifinals with dominant win

Published: 19th November 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

India's PV Sindhu plays against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi during their women's singles group stage badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BALI: Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a dominant straight games win over Turkey's Neslihan Yigit to enter the women's singles semifinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13 21-10 win over the unseeded Yigit in 35 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Turkish shuttler to 4-0.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Yigit last month as well in the Denmark Open.

Sindhu, who has got relatively easy opponents until now, has a tough match ahead as she will face the winner of the quarterfinal between top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Later in the day, compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on each other in the men's singles quarterfinals.

