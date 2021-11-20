Jammu and Kashmir's alpine skier Arif becomes first Indian to win 2022 Winter Games quota

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday became the first alpine skier from the country to win a quota for the Winter Olympics by accumulating requisite FIS (International Ski Federation) points.

The 31-year-old Arif, who hails from Tangmarg of Baramulla district (Jammu & Kashmir), achieved the qualification in the final FIS Qualification being held in Dubai. The 2022 Games is scheduled to be held in Beijing in February.

Father Mohammad Yasin Khan was Arif's first coach. Yasin used to guide mountain tracking expeditions and teach the basics of skiing in Gulmarg. "Arif took up skiing at the age of three and quickly learnt the basics. It's good that the efforts he had put in in all these years have eventually paid dividends," said an elated father.

As per the FIS, a skier has to accumulate minimum qualifying points to confirm the Winter Games spot. According to www.olympics.com, in order to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom, the average of five best results in the event between the period of July 1, 2019, to January 16, 2022, is considered. For alpine skiers who have competed in less than five events during this period, an extra 20 per cent of average points are added to the International FIS points list.

The four slalom races in Dubai over the past week were the only events Arif has taken part in during the qualifying period.

"It's a proud moment as earlier the Winter Games Federation of India used to organise trials to pick the teams including the skiers. Arif has become the first alpine skier from the country to secure qualification by earning FIS points," Rauf Tramboo, member of Winter Games Association of Jammu & Kashmir, told this daily.

Alpine skiing comprises events like downhill, super G, slalom, giant slalom and combined.

Arif will now head to Italy from Dubai to compete in an international event. "Some international event is there. It will be great preparation for him ahead of the Games. He is unlikely to return to the country before the Games," signed off Rauf.