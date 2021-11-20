STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Jammu and Kashmir's alpine skier Arif becomes first Indian to win 2022 Winter Games quota

The 31-year-old Arif, who hails from Tangmarg of Baramulla district (Jammu & Kashmir), achieved the qualification in the final FIS Qualification being held in Dubai.

Published: 20th November 2021 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Alpine skier Arif Mohammad Khan.

Alpine skier Arif Mohammad Khan

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday became the first alpine skier from the country to win a quota for the Winter Olympics by accumulating requisite FIS (International Ski Federation) points.

The 31-year-old Arif, who hails from Tangmarg of Baramulla district (Jammu & Kashmir), achieved the qualification in the final FIS Qualification being held in Dubai. The 2022 Games is scheduled to be held in Beijing in February.

Father Mohammad Yasin Khan was Arif's first coach. Yasin used to guide mountain tracking expeditions and teach the basics of skiing in Gulmarg. "Arif took up skiing at the age of three and quickly learnt the basics. It's good that the efforts he had put in in all these years have eventually paid dividends," said an elated father.

As per the FIS, a skier has to accumulate minimum qualifying points to confirm the Winter Games spot. According to www.olympics.com, in order to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom, the average of five best results in the event between the period of July 1, 2019, to January 16, 2022, is considered. For alpine skiers who have competed in less than five events during this period, an extra 20 per cent of average points are added to the International FIS points list.

The four slalom races in Dubai over the past week were the only events Arif has taken part in during the qualifying period.

"It's a proud moment as earlier the Winter Games Federation of India used to organise trials to pick the teams including the skiers. Arif has become the first alpine skier from the country to secure qualification by earning FIS points," Rauf Tramboo, member of Winter Games Association of Jammu & Kashmir, told this daily.

Alpine skiing comprises events like downhill, super G, slalom, giant slalom and combined.

Arif will now head to Italy from Dubai to compete in an international event. "Some international event is there. It will be great preparation for him ahead of the Games. He is unlikely to return to the country before the Games," signed off Rauf.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 Winter Games Winter Olympics Arif Mohammad Khan alpine skier Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp