Amir shines in Round 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All eyes were on the drivers of Team MSport and Dark Don Racing in the Formula LGB4 class but it was Ahura Racing’s Amir Sayed who staged a surprise to come first on Day 1 of the Round 2 of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National racing championship at the KMS circuit on Saturday. However, it wasn’t easy for the youngster from Kottayam as he had to fight off some serious competition. Amir soaked up all the pressure to take the chequered flag ahead of Tijil Rao and Sandeep Kumar.

Provisional Results (winners): JK Tyre Formula LGB4: Race 1. Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) 26:03.085. JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 14:33.431; Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: 1. Anish Damodara Shetty (Hubli) 13:54.772.