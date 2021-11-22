STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Diljith, Tijil win on Day 2 of racing

After a forgettable Saturday, Dark Don bounced back strongly to wrest the top three slots on the podium in both the LGB Formula 4 races.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Team Dark Don had a fruitful outing on Day 2 with TS Diljith and Tijil Rao picking up wins in the LGB Formula 4 class in the second round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday.

After a forgettable Saturday, Dark Don bounced back strongly to wrest the top three slots on the podium in both the LGB Formula 4 races. While it was Ahura Racing’s Amir Sayed who notched up his maiden win on Saturday, it was the turn of TS Diljith who went on to claim the top place on the podium in the first race. The Thrissur native had to fight off stiff competition from championship leader Vishnu Prasad, who trailed him throughout the race.

Results: JK Tyre Formula LGB4: (Race 2): 1. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 23:10.852; 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don) 23:18.310; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don) 23:18.521. Race 3: 1. Tijil Rao 21:34.441; 2. Sandeep Kumar 21:36.264; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don) 21:36.452. JK Tyre Novice Cup: (Race 2): 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 13:22.885, 2. Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) 13:23.794, 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 13:42.994; (Race 3): 1. Ruhaan Alva 21:08.051, 2. Jaden R Pariat 21:12.389, 3. Gaurav Kochar 21:12.949. RE Continental GT Cup: (Race 2): 1. Anfal Akdhar (Thrissur) 5:53.042, 2. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 5:53.387, 3. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore) 5:55.744.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp