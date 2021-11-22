Diljith, Tijil win on Day 2 of racing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Team Dark Don had a fruitful outing on Day 2 with TS Diljith and Tijil Rao picking up wins in the LGB Formula 4 class in the second round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday.

After a forgettable Saturday, Dark Don bounced back strongly to wrest the top three slots on the podium in both the LGB Formula 4 races. While it was Ahura Racing’s Amir Sayed who notched up his maiden win on Saturday, it was the turn of TS Diljith who went on to claim the top place on the podium in the first race. The Thrissur native had to fight off stiff competition from championship leader Vishnu Prasad, who trailed him throughout the race.

Results: JK Tyre Formula LGB4: (Race 2): 1. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 23:10.852; 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don) 23:18.310; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don) 23:18.521. Race 3: 1. Tijil Rao 21:34.441; 2. Sandeep Kumar 21:36.264; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don) 21:36.452. JK Tyre Novice Cup: (Race 2): 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 13:22.885, 2. Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) 13:23.794, 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 13:42.994; (Race 3): 1. Ruhaan Alva 21:08.051, 2. Jaden R Pariat 21:12.389, 3. Gaurav Kochar 21:12.949. RE Continental GT Cup: (Race 2): 1. Anfal Akdhar (Thrissur) 5:53.042, 2. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 5:53.387, 3. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore) 5:55.744.