Tamil Nadu lose to Saurashtra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Tarang Goel’s century (154 n.o.), Saurashtra defeated Tamil Nadu by 55 runs in the second round of the BCCI-men’s Under-25 Inter-state ‘A’ Trophy one dayers Elite group ‘E’ match played in Chandigarh on Sunday. Brief scores: Saurashtra 298/8 in 50 ovs (Tarang Gohel 154 n.o., S Mohan Prasath 3/32) bt Tamil Nadu 243 in 43.5 ovs (S Lokeshwar 53, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, Adityasinh H Jadeja 5/56, P Rana 3/57).

TNTTA felicitates Raman

The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association on Sunday felicitated former India player and noted coach S Raman for being conferred with the Dronacharya award earlier this month. Raman is the first table tennis player to be awarded with both the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards. Raman was honoured during the ongoing state championship. Raman shared his experiences from the past both as a player and coach on

the occasion.