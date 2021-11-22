STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu lose to Saurashtra

The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association on Sunday felicitated former India player and noted coach S Raman for being conferred with the Dronacharya award earlier this month.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Tarang Goel’s century (154 n.o.), Saurashtra defeated Tamil Nadu by 55 runs in the second round of the BCCI-men’s Under-25 Inter-state ‘A’ Trophy one dayers Elite group ‘E’  match played in Chandigarh on Sunday. Brief scores: Saurashtra 298/8 in 50 ovs (Tarang Gohel 154 n.o., S Mohan Prasath 3/32) bt Tamil Nadu 243 in 43.5 ovs (S Lokeshwar 53, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, Adityasinh H Jadeja 5/56, P Rana 3/57).

TNTTA felicitates Raman
The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association on Sunday felicitated former India player and noted coach S Raman for being conferred with the Dronacharya award earlier this month. Raman is the first table tennis player to be awarded with both the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards. Raman was honoured during the ongoing state championship. Raman shared his experiences from the past both as a player and coach on 
the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp