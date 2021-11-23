STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mumbai Half Marathon to be held on Dec 19

Several new protocols will be in place for the race this year, including mandatory vaccination or RT-PCR negative tests, staggered starts, sanitisers and face masks to make it safe for everybody.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Marathon

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After a coronavirus-enforced gap of two years, the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon will be held on December 19, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The event organisers NEB Sports said it will get all the permissions and clearances to recommence their various marathons across the country.

"Several new protocols will be in place for the race this year, including mandatory vaccination or RT-PCR negative tests, staggered starts, packed breakfasts, sanitisers and disposable masks to make it safe for everybody," race director Nagaraj Adiga said in a release.

“The organisers intend to limit the numbers based on permissions from the government.

"We are very close to reaching our target already. Registrations are, however, open till December 4," he added.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said that focus on fitness has increased manifold after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the pandemic began, the focus on fitness has increased manifold, and people have realised the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle," said Tendulkar.

The half marathon has a new home this year in the form of Wings Sports Centre, at reclamation in suburban Bandra, and the event races include the biggie, the half-marathon (21.1 km), the 10K and the 5K.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Half Marathon
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp