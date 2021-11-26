STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa to lead Indian teams in Asian Team Championship

Published: 26th November 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa will lead the Indian men's and women's teams in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from November 30 to December 4.

The men's squad, which has been given the top billing, includes Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar, apart from Ghosal (world No.15), a press release from Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) said here on Friday.

The same team will feature in the World Men's Team Championship, to be held after the Asian meet in the Malaysian capital.

The third-seeded women's team for the Asian event consists of Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurukan besides Chinappa, the highest ranked Indian player.

The Asian Team Championship, a biennial event was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 12 teams in the men's event, the Indian men's side has been given the top billing, while the women's outfit is seeded third among the eight teams.

After the Asian Team Championship, the men's team will compete at the World Team Championship from December 7 to 12.

The seedings for the event, where 25 countries are participating are awaited, the release said.

Indian men's team for Asian Team championship and World Team Championship: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar.

India women's team for Asian Team Championship: Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurukan.

Team Officials: Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Surbhi Mishra, Lalthutiamngheti (Physio).

