Tiger Woods rules out full-time return to golf after life-threatening car crash

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and the fibula in his right leg after losing control of his vehicle outside of Los Angeles on February 23.

Published: 30th November 2021

US golf legend Tiger Woods (File photo| AP)

By ANI

FLORIDA: USA's Tiger Woods has ruled out a full-time return to professional golf but says he can see himself picking certain tournaments to play.

The 15-time major champion is currently continuing his recovery from a life-threatening car accident. Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and the fibula in his right leg after losing control of his vehicle outside of Los Angeles on February 23. "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did," Woods told Golf Digest.

"Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it," he added.

Woods had already done a remarkable comeback in 2019 when he won the Masters after fusion surgery, his fourth on his lower back. In the same year, he won the Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd career victory on the PGA Tour, tying Sam Snead for the all-time record.

"I don't have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don't think I'll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that's OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there," Woods continued.

"But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don't think that's a realistic expectation of me," he added. Woods will be in attendance at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week. The 20-man tournament benefits Woods' foundation.

