STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ravinder stuns Beka, in medal contention

However, the American wrestler proved too good for Ravinder, who lost his quarterfinal by technical superiority.

Published: 02nd October 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By ENS and Agencies
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian wrestler Ravinder stunned defending champion Beka Lomtadze of Georgia in 61kg weight category before going down in the quarterfinal against American Daton Duain Fix on day one of the World Championships in Oslo, Norway on Saturday. The 2019 Pan American champion Fix later reached the final to present Ravinder a chance to fight for bronze. Ravinder will now have to beat the winner of the bout between Bulgaria’s Georgi Valentinov Vangelov and Arman Norik Eloyan of France. If he manages to win the repechage round, he will be up against Armenia’s Arsen Harutyunyan. 

India wrestler Ravinder

Meanwhile, Yash (74kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg) and Anirudh Kumar (125kg) lost their respective qualification bouts to make an early exit from the tournament. Ravinder, the silver medallist from the junior world championships held in August, defeated Sunggwon Kim of Korea (13-2) by technical superiority in the qualification round before registering a surprise 6-2 victory over the defending champion from Georgia. 

However, the American wrestler proved too good for Ravinder, who lost his quarterfinal by technical superiority. A flurry of gut-wrench moves followed from Fix, who finished the bout inside two minutes. Apart from Ravinder, three Indian wrestlers in action failed to get past the qualification rounds. 

The 74kg contender Yash was outplayed 0-7 by Russia’s Timur Bizhoev. In the 86kg, national champion Sandeep fought hard before losing 4-5 to Korea’s Kim Gwanuk. In the 125kg, Anirudh bowed out with a 3-9 defeat against Egypt’s  Youssif Mohamed Badea Hemida. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp