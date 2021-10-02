STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenue Sports Board Kochi won silver medal in volleyball championship

Kerala Volleyball Team of Revenue Sports Board in Kochi have won the silver medals in the All India Civil Services volleyball championship.

Revenue Sports Board-Kochi volleyball team

Revenue Sports Board-Kochi volleyball team (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Volleyball Team of Revenue Sports Board in Kochi have won the silver medals in the All India Civil Services volleyball championship. Of the twelve players, three are from the postal department and the remaining are from customs formation.

A total of 28 teams participated in the men's section. "We reached the final after beating the teams which fielded international players, who came after playing in the Asian Volleyball Championship," said a press release of the department.

NK Bhat, the convenor of the All India Civil Services Volleyball Tournament organizing committee said RSB Kochi was the most disciplined team and congratulated coach Mr Moideen Naina IRS.  He was felicitated by the All India Civil Services Sports Board, Delhi, for his outstanding contributions to the revenue sports for the last 34 years.

