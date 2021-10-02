SDAT Dolphin swimming academy clinch overall junior state aquatic championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SDAT Dolphin swimming academy won the overall championships during the 37th sub-junior and 47th junior state aquatic championships at the Aquatic Complex, Velachery, on Friday. The championships was conducted to select the Tamil Nadu team for the Nationals to be held in Bengaluru.

Team champions: Boys Group 1: 1 Balakrishna MHSS - Tirunelveli, 2 Turtles, Chennai, 3. ORCA; Girls: 1 SDAT Dolphin, 2 TSPA, Chennai, 3 SDAT Velachery Boys Group 2: 1 TDSA, TIrunelveli , 2 Turtles, 3 SG Swim School, Chennai; Girls: 1 Waves, 2 SDAT Dolphin. Individual champions Boys Group 1: 1 Shyam Soundararajan (ANSA Dubai), 2 T Joshau Thomas (Balakrishna MHSS, Tirunelveli), 3 MJ Praveen Kumar (Balakrishna MHSS); Girls: 1 Sakthi Balakrishnan (ANSA), 2 Manya Muktha (Marina) Boys Group 2: 1.MS Rishwanth (TDSA Tirunelveli), 2 V Kavin Raj (Turtles, Chennai), 3 S Sanjiv Adhavan (TDSA, Tirunelvili); Girls: 1 Adwika G Nair (Jennys), 1 B Roshini (SDAT Madurai), 3 Dayanikha (Waves) Overall championship BOYS: Balakrishna MHSS, Tirunelveli GIRLS: SDAT Dolphin, Chennai BOYS & GIRLS: SDAT DOLPHIN

Tamil Nadu lose to Pondicherry

R Roshini's unbeaten 72 came in handy for Pondicherry to beat Tamil Nadu by three wickets in the BCCI-women Under 19 one-dayers. In the Vinoo Mankad trophy the match between Tamil Nadu boys and Chandigarh was affected by rain and thus both teams got two points each.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 151/8 in 50 ovs (R Aaisha Bee 50) lost to Pondicherry 153/7 in 49 ovs (R Roshini 72 n.o)