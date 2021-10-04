STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India men's doubles teams capture two more bronze

Indian table tennis players captured two more medals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DOHA: Indian table tennis players captured two more medals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar.

For the first bronze medal of the day, the men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar went down fighting to WR 26 South Korean pair of Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim by 2-3 in semis.

Later, Tokyo Olympians Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost against WR 14 Japanese pair of Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami by 0-3 in another semi-final.

On Sunday, Sharath and Sathiyan prevailed over Singapore's Zhe Yu Chew and Kun Ting Beh 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 12-10) in the last eight to make the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Harmeet and Manav made it to the top four after knocking out the top-seeded pair of Noshad Alamiyan and Nima Alamian of Iran in straight games (12-10, 11-5, 11-6).

India has already won a bronze in the men's team event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Table Tennis Championships Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp