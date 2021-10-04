STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

MotoGP's Marc Marquez delivers dominant Texas win at American Grand Prix

The return to the Circuit of the Americas, which rewards the pure power of the Honda engine, was just what he needed.

Published: 04th October 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Marc Marquez celebrates his win at the MotoGP Grand Prix in Austin

Spain's Marc Marquez celebrates his win at the MotoGP Grand Prix in Austin. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

AUSTIN: Amid a season of self-described suffering, Marc Marquez was all smiles as he returned to his winning form in Texas.

The Repsol Honda rider dialed up his old speed for a dominant victory at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo coasted to second and further tightened his grip on a likely first career title.

Marquez missed most of the 2020 season after a bad arm and shoulder injury in the first race, and he has struggled this year to find the combination of speed and delicate driving balance that won him six career championships.

The return to the Circuit of the Americas, which rewards the pure power of the Honda engine, was just what he needed. His seventh win in eight races at the Texas track earned Marquez his second victory and third podium finish of this season.

Marquez also got career win No. 58. "Today, everybody is happy. I get the win and Fabio is in second," Marquez said. Second is exactly what Quartararo planned for. While he finished more than four seconds behind Marquez, it was more important for the Yamaha rider's title hopes that he avoid any big mistakes and finish ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

Quartararo came to Texas with a 48-point lead over Bagnaia in the championship, and he stretched it to 52 heading into the final three races as Bagnaia finished third. Quartararo can clinch the championship at the next race in Italy on October 24.

"It was the best second place of my career. It was great to finish in front of him on this track. I'm really happy with my result," Quartararo said.

Marquez started from the No. 3 spot - his first start of the season from the front row of the grid — and shot past Quartararo and Bagnaia so quickly he was in the lead by the time they were driving into the first turn.

Once in front, Marquez was never challenged. "The plan was executed: Be first to the first corner," he said. With his lead growing lap by lap, all Marquez had to do was avoid an unforced error like the one that caused his late crash here in 2019 that denied him a victory.

He acknowledged narrowly escaping a similar mishap on Sunday. "It was on my mind, I tried to be very careful. With three laps to go, I almost crashed ...This season has been very hard and strange. I need to keep working, keep pushing. The special feeling is still not there on the bike," Marquez said.

The race was a quiet one for Quartararo, who seemed happy to watch Marquez drive off in the distance as he settled in for a ride that protected his championship lead. Bagnaia, who had won the two previous races from pole position, started there again but dropped as low as sixth in the early going and never threatened to overtake Quartararo. "Fabio this year has done a great job," Bagnaia said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marc Marquez MotoGP Grand Prix American Grand Prix Repsol Honda Fabio Quartararo
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp