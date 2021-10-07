ISSF Junior World Championship: India wins gold in women's 25m pistol team event
LIMA: The Indian women's team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Naamya Kapoor clinched a gold medal in the 25m pistol event to continue the country's domination at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship here.
The Indian team beat USA 16-4 in the gold medal match. This was Bhaker's fourth gold of the competition to go with one bronze, while it was the 14-year-old Kapoor's second gold of the championship.
India’s #RhythmSangwan #NaamyaKapoor & @realmanubhaker atop the podium after winning in the Jnr Women’s 25M #pistol at the @ISSF_Shooting #juniorworldchampionship in #lima #peru @WeAreTeamIndia