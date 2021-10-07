STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Natl motorcycle meet set to resume

The MRF-MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship boasting of over 100 entries will resume after a month’s break as the third round gets underway at the MMRT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The MRF-MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship boasting of over 100 entries will resume after a month’s break as the third round gets underway at the MMRT here on Friday with a promise of thrilling action as the front-runners seek to consolidate their respective positions in the points table.

Much of the attention in this weekend’s 19-race card that will be gone through with Covid-19 safety measures in place would be on the two premier pro-stock Open categories, the 301-400cc and 165cc, dominated by the pair of Chennai stars Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) respectively, both having won three of the four races over two rounds so far.

Preyesh shines
S Preyesh of RTTHPC bagged a grand double by winning both the men and Under-19 titles at the 1st TNTTA state ranking table tennis tournament. 

Results: (all finals): Men: S Preyesh (RTTHPC) bt Navaneeth Kutty (RTTHPC) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7; Boys: U-19: S Preyesh (RTTHPC) bt Navaneeth Kutty (RTTHPC) 11-5, 11-5, 11-3; U-17: Navaneeth Kutty (RTTHPC) bt Anirudh Balaji (RTTHPC) 11-2, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6; U-15: MR Balamurugan (RTTHPC) bt Anirudh Balaji (RTTHPC) 11-3, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8; U-13: M Nikkhil Menon (MST) bt Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) 8-11, 11-5,11-3, 5-11, 11-8; U-11: R Akash Rajavelu (MST) bt Tharoon AB (DTTA) 11-9, 11-6, 11-5; Women: S Yashini (ICF) bt DK Vedhalakshmi (MVM) 11-4, 11-13, 14-12, 11-5, 11-4; Girls: U-19: Sharmitha S (DTTA) bt Madhu Preetha CV (DTTA) 11-8, 11-6, 11-9; U-17: Anushkaa Datta (ITTC) bt D Cathrin Tina (ITTC) 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; U-15: Hansini M (MST) bt I Marzuqah (ITTC) 12-10,11-4,11-7; U-13: Hansini M (MST) bt BR Nandhini (MVM) 11-4, 13-15, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10; U-11: K Ananya (ITTC) bt Jaisri (Coronation) 11-7, 11-5, 13-11; Corporate: N Aditya (MP2 Fintech) bt Hariharasudhan (DTTA) 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6; Veterans: Senthil Kumar bt Suresh 11-4, 11-8, 11-8.

Ganesh scalps five
Offie A Ganesh Kumar’s 5/56 came in handy for ICF Sports Association to beat Bunts CC by 31 runs in a third division match of the TNCA league. In another match, Prem CC got the better of Perungalathur CC by 13 runs.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: ICF Sports Association 266/8 in 50 ovs (R Jayachandran 67, SL Lawrence Nova 48 n.o.; RI Sanjay Sorrya 3/46) bt Bunts Cricket Club 235 in 45.4 ovs (M Sadiqulameen 90, SP Vinod 72; A Ganesh Kumar 5/56); Prem Cricket Club 171 in 41.5 ovs (B Karthik 36; Vinay Lokanathan 4/15) bt Perungalathur Cricket Club 158 in 29.5 ovs (SP Nathan 69, K Arun Kumar 5/47).
 

