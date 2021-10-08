STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

ISSF Junior World Championships: India bags tenth gold medal with win at 25m Rapid Fire Mixed

The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

Published: 08th October 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayveer Sidhu, Rhythm Sangwan, Tejaswini and Anish with their respective medals after the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event

Vijayveer Sidhu, Rhythm Sangwan, Tejaswini and Anish with their respective medals after the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LIMA: The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team gold medal as the country's total haul soared to 23, consolidating its position at the top of the table in the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships here.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India's 10th gold of the ongoing event. The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker.

The Indians were beaten 43-47. India's total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals. There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions. USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rhythm Sangwan Vijayveer Sidhu ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp