Alwin Sundar claims pole position  

Local collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed the pole position in the Novice (stock 165cc) category as the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI

Published: 09th October 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed the pole position in the Novice (stock 165cc) category as the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 commenced at the MMRT here on Friday.

Alwin, only 19 and who heads the championship in the novice category following a double in the first round in August, overcame a shaky start in the qualifying session when he went off the track on the out lap, but gathered himself to post the fastest lap of two minutes, 08.098secs after deftly negotiating traffic. Later, Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu set the pace in the prostock 165cc category during the free practice session by topping the timesheet with a lap of 01:56.344 ahead TVS Racing pair of defending champ Jagan Kumar (01:56.405) and KY Ahamed (01:57.070). The rivalry between Honda and TVS riders has produced nail-biting finishes.

Sathish effort in vain
R Sathish Kumar's 6/39 went in vain as Central United Club lost to Madras Emmanuel by four wickets in a fourth division tie of the TNCA league.

Brief scores IV 'B': Central United Club 165 in 40.2 ovs (K Veeraviswa 50; S Shankar Ganesh 3/39, A Ashwin Kumar 3/45) lost to Madras Emmanuel 166/6 in 47 ovs (T Marimuthu 61 n.o, S Shankar Ganesh 50 n.o; R Sathish Kumar 6/39); National Recreation Club 290 in 49.2 ovs (N Purusothaman 116; G Godson 3/85) bt T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 221 in 44.2 ovs (S Dhanish Kumar 47; N Kabilan 4/36, H Vignesh 3/55).
 

