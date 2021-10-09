STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's Ayushi, Aishwary win silver in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed event

Ayushi and Aishwary shot 17 in the gold medal match as against the 31 shot by the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen.

Published: 09th October 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Shooting

Image for representation

By PTI

LIMA: The Indian duo of Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event to continue the country's dominance in the ISSF Junior World Championship here on Friday.

Ayushi and Aishwary shot 17 in the gold medal match as against the 31 shot by the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen.

The Indians had topped the qualifications with a world record equalling score of 590 with the eventual gold medallist finishing in second spot.

The other Indian team of Nischal Sartaj Singh Tiwana finished eighth in the qualifications with 574.

Late on Thursday, the Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India's 10th gold of the ongoing event.

The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker.

The Indians were beaten 43-47.

India's total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals.

USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushi podder Aishwary Pratap singh tomar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp