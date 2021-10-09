STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's bodybuilders shine in world championship

Ganjam’s Chandan won gold in 70kg while Suvam of Bhubaneswar bagged bronze in the mixed pair category wherein he paired with Bhabika from Manipur.

Published: 09th October 2021

The bodybuilders from Odisha who won medals in the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship. (Photo | Twitter)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two Odisha bodybuilders — Chandan Kumar Sahu and Suvam Mishra — made the state proud by winning a gold and a bronze medal respectively in 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ganjam’s Chandan won gold in 70kg while Suvam of Bhubaneswar bagged bronze in the mixed pair category wherein he paired with Bhabika from Manipur. The Indian contingent bagged 24 medals including five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze to accumulate 720 points and win their maiden championship. Hosts Uzbekistan finished second with 510 points and Iran secured third position with 350 points.

Six AASA members participate in Mt Yunam expedition

Six members of Odisha-based AASA (Association of Adventure and Social Activities), led by Chinmaya Moharana, participated in the Mt Yunam expedition. The expedition was organised jointly by the National Adventure Club, Chandigarh and Education Department of Government of Haryana to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The expedition was flagged off by Haryana Chief Minister on September 29. While the most experienced mountaineer from Odisha Moharana successfully reached the Summit, Ajit Padhi and Avilipsa scaled 5800 metres and 5300 metres respectively. Anita Swain, Sasmita Pradhan and Debdutta Samantray, who also acted as instructors, had to return from near the summit camp as they had to escort back some sick participants. 
 

