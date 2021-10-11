STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Young shuttlers lift India in Uber Cup

However, senior pro Saina Nehwal had injury concerns and was forced to retire midway during her singles encounter. It was Saina who entered the court first.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Badminton

That’s when Malvika Bansod, 20, rose to the occasion. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Young shuttlers stepped up to deliver a gritty performance, helping India women register a thrilling 3-2 victory over Spain at the Uber Cup Final, on Sunday.

However, senior pro Saina Nehwal had injury concerns and was forced to retire midway during her singles encounter. It was Saina who entered the court first.

After going down 20-22 against Clara Azurmendi in the opening game, she developed discomfort in her groin region and could not continue further. That meant India were 0-1 behind.

That’s when Malvika Bansod, 20, rose to the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Cup
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp