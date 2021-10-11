Young shuttlers lift India in Uber Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Young shuttlers stepped up to deliver a gritty performance, helping India women register a thrilling 3-2 victory over Spain at the Uber Cup Final, on Sunday.

However, senior pro Saina Nehwal had injury concerns and was forced to retire midway during her singles encounter. It was Saina who entered the court first.

After going down 20-22 against Clara Azurmendi in the opening game, she developed discomfort in her groin region and could not continue further. That meant India were 0-1 behind.

That’s when Malvika Bansod, 20, rose to the occasion.