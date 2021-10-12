Sans Saina, young shuttlers help India seal Uber Cup quarters berth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Young women shuttlers put up impressive performances yet again to help India book Uber Cup Finals quarterfinals berth with one tie in hand. In the absence of Saina Nehwal, who was forced to retire midway due to an injury in the opening Group B match against Spain, Aditi Bhatt, Tasnim Mir (both singles), Tanisha Crasto/Rutaparna Panda (doubles) and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (doubles) posted wins against Scotland in Aarhus (Denmark), on Tuesday.

However, India got off to a difficult start as Malvika Bansod, first to take the court, lost 13-21, 9-21 against the experienced Kristy Gilmour.

That was when Aditi rose to the occasion, getting the better of Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8 to level the scores. Tanisha and Rutaparna then combined to put India ahead, beating the pair of Julie Machperson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8.

Tasnim then entered the court to seal the contest for India, defeating Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6.

In the reverse doubles, doubles pair Treesa and Gayatri, daughter of national chief coach Pullela Gopichand, got the better of Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10 in a thrilling contest that lasted 55 minutes. India won the tie 4-1.

The Indian team, who currently sit second in the Group standings, will take on toppers Thailand on Wednesday. That will be a stern test for the Indian youngsters as they boast top-ranked gems in their side. Thailand beat Spain 5-0 on the day and had beaten Scotland with a similar margin in their opening match.

The experienced Saina had called it quits midway during her clash against Clara Azurmendi then. After losing the opening game 20-22 against the World No 58, the London Olympics bronze medallist had reportedly suffered a sudden pain in her groin region, leaving her with no choice but to concede the match. The youngsters had rallied to help India beat Spain.