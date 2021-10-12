STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sans Saina, young shuttlers help India seal Uber Cup quarters berth

Tanisha and Rutaparna then combined to put India ahead, beating the pair of Julie Machperson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle, Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Young women shuttlers put up impressive performances yet again to help India book Uber Cup Finals quarterfinals berth with one tie in hand. In the absence of Saina Nehwal, who was forced to retire midway due to an injury in the opening Group B match against Spain, Aditi Bhatt, Tasnim Mir (both singles), Tanisha Crasto/Rutaparna Panda (doubles) and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (doubles) posted wins against Scotland in Aarhus (Denmark), on Tuesday.

However, India got off to a difficult start as Malvika Bansod, first to take the court, lost 13-21, 9-21 against the experienced Kristy Gilmour.

That was when Aditi rose to the occasion, getting the better of Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8 to level the scores. Tanisha and Rutaparna then combined to put India ahead, beating the pair of Julie Machperson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8.

Tasnim then entered the court to seal the contest for India, defeating Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6.
In the reverse doubles, doubles pair Treesa and Gayatri, daughter of national chief coach Pullela Gopichand, got the better of Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10 in a thrilling contest that lasted 55 minutes. India won the tie 4-1.

The Indian team, who currently sit second in the Group standings, will take on toppers Thailand on Wednesday. That will be a stern test for the Indian youngsters as they boast top-ranked gems in their side. Thailand beat Spain 5-0 on the day and had beaten Scotland with a similar margin in their opening match.

The team had beaten Spain 3-2 in their opening contest.

The experienced Saina had called it quits midway during her clash against Clara Azurmendi then. After losing the opening game 20-22 against the World No 58, the London Olympics bronze medallist had reportedly suffered a sudden pain in her groin region, leaving her with no choice but to concede the match. The youngsters had rallied to help India beat Spain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Cup quarters Saina Nehwal
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp