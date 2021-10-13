STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Hockey HPC bag silver at 1st Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship

Goalkeeper Amaan Khan was the star of the match as he saved as many as three goals in the shootout to help Madhya Pradesh Academy clinch the title.

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ODISHA Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) bagged the silver medal at the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The nail biting final match between Tata HPC and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy ended in a 3-3 draw in the regulation time. The MPHA won the shootout 3-1 to emerge champions.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy took lead twice in the game, but Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre equalised each time to end at a 3-3 stalemate in the regulation time.

Goalkeeper Amaan Khan was the star of the match as he saved as many as three goals in the shootout to help Madhya Pradesh Academy clinch the title.

Saddam Ahmad (10'), Subhan Abid (32') and Captain Ali Ahmad (36') were the three goalscorers for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the regulation time, while captain Jasman Munda (21'), Ricky Tonjam (34') and Irengbam Rohit Singh (55') scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC in what was a topsy-turvy summit clash of the competition.

R Vineel Krishna, secretary of Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Department, congratulated the team. "Well done boys. Excellent performance throughout the tournament," he said.

Earlier in the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy eased past SGPC Hockey Academy 5-1 to finish third in the tournament.

