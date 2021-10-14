STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Badminton: Indian men lose 1-4 to China in last group match, to face Denmark in Thomas Cup QFs

The Indians thus finished their group engagements at second place behind China, setting them up against Denmark in the last-eight stage on Friday.

Published: 14th October 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle, Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

AARHUS: Already through to the quarterfinals, the Indian men's badminton team suffered a defeat at the hands of formidable China in its last group match of the Thomas Cup here on Thursday.

The Indians thus finished their group engagements at second place behind China, setting them up against Denmark in the last-eight stage on Friday.

Only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the tie against China as they beat He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-14 21-14 in a 41-minute contest.

The win by Rankireddy and Shetty duo boosted the confidence of the Indian team after a struggling Kidambi Srikanth began the day for India with a 12-21 16-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi in 36 minutes.

Sameer Verma gave a tough fight to Lu Guang Ju but eventually lost his singles match 21-14 9-21 22-24 after one hour and 23 minutes as India trailed 1-2.

The other doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down fighting 24-26 19-21 to Liu Cheng and Wang Yi Lyu in 52 minutes before Kiran George lost to Li Shi Feng 15-21 17-21 in the 43-minute singles match.

The defeat against China was the first for the men's team in the tournament.

It had beaten the Netherlands 5-0 on Sunday before notching up a victory against Tahiti by an identical margin on Tuesday to qualify for the Thomas Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

The women's team plays against Japan in the Uber Cup quarterfinal match later in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badminton Thomas Cup Thomas Cup India men's team Thomas Cup Quarter Finals India vs Denmark Thomas Cup
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp