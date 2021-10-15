STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Viswanathan Anand to join commentary box at FIDE World Chess Championship

The world championship match will be a best-of-14 contest, with tie breaks between the Norwegian champion Carlsen and his Russian challenger.

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian chess maestro Viswanathan Anand will be one of the official commentators for the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai from November 24.

Replying to a tweet by FIDE announcing him as a commentator for the match, Anand said he was looking forward on the assignment. "Looking forward to being in Dubai. What promises to be a great match. It's even better when you can say 'How come he didn't play the move' see you soon," the five-time world champion wrote.

FIDE had tweeted: "Who better to be a commentator for the upcoming World Championship in Dubai than a person who has fought Carlsen in two matches himself? FIDE is proud to announce five-time world champion @vishy64theking as the first of our commentators for the official broadcast."

The world championship match will be a best-of-14 contest, with tie breaks between the Norwegian champion Carlsen and his Russian challenger. Also, Anand will be one of the lecturers at the training camp organised by the FIDE Chessable Academy, the world chess federation said.

It further said that the five-day camp will gather in Dubai the best young talents in the world, thanks to the partnership between FIDE and Chessable.

