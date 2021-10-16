STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aramco Team Series: Aditi Ashok's team lies 13th, Tvesa Malik's at 26th position

While world No. 1 Nelly Korda (69-66) was on top of the individual standings, Alison Lee, also from the US, was second with cards of 69 and 67.

Published: 16th October 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 01:19 PM

Aditi Ashok (L) and Tvesa Malik

Aditi Ashok (L) and Tvesa Malik (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a two-under 70 to be placed Tied-13th after the second round of the Aramco Team Series here. Another Indian, Tvesa Malik (74-72), was T-37th.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda (69-66) was on top of the individual standings. Alison Lee, also from the US, was second with cards of 69 and 67. Three players, Pia Babnik (68-69), Danielle Kang (68-69) and Lindsay Weaver (71-66), were tied for third.

In the team competition, Team Ashok, which includes Pia Babnik, Marta Sanz Barrio and amateur S Keogh, was lying T-13, alongside the group led by Korda at 21-under. Tvesa, who is part of Team Salas, led by LPGA player, Lizzette Salas, was T-26 at 14-under.

Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, were in lead in the Team and individual standings respectively. The leaders in Team event, were the ones led by Bronte Law, whose partners are Kelsey McDonald, Amy Boulden and J Ziegler.

They shot 16-under-par in the second round to be 31-under. The quartet of Bronte Law, Kelsey Macdonald, Amy Boulden and amateur Jordan Ziegler have gelled together nicely throughout this week and sit in pole position on 31-under-par heading into the final day.

One stroke behind the leaders in second place is Team Pace, which also fired a round of 16-under with no bogeys. Three teams are tied for third at the end of the second day with Team Jessica Korda, Team Strom and Team Popov all on 29-under-par.

