Tamil Nadu state senior athletic championships: M Mariappan bags gold medal in 800m men's event

CHENNAI: M Mariappan, with a timing of 1:54:46, bagged a gold in the 800m men's event at the 93rd Tamil Nadu state senior athletic championships held at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Friday. About 2300 athletes from all over the state are taking part in the three-day event. For the first time TNAA is also conducting events for veterans in various age groups.

Results:

Men: 800m: 1 M Mariappan 1:54:46, 2 R Dinesh 1:54:91, 3 VB Arunkrishna 1:55:32; 100m: 1 Elakiadasan (SR)10:49, 2. A Vignesh (Rockfort Star)10:70, 3. G Kathiravan (Rockfort Star) 10:74. Women: 800m: 1 K Saundarya 2:16:85, 2 R Ramya 2:18:09, 3 R Krithika 2:18:40. 100m: 1 R Giridharani (Agsar Sport) 12:17, 2 S Sriireshma (Indian Bank) 12:35. 3 Akshaya Sara (Dolphins AT) 12:79.

Abhilash stars in YSCA win

Offie Abhilash's 5 for 28 propelled YSCA to thrash Equitas Bank by 45 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy memorial tournament. This is the third consecutive year that YSCA has won the trophy. Brief scores: YSCA 171/8 in 30 ovs (Gaurav Sharma 57, V Naveen Kumar 47) bt Equitas Bank 126 all out in 24.5 ovs (Sentamil 35, Abhilash 5/28). MoM: Abhilash.

Vinoth shines

M Vinoth Kanna's 4 for 39 came in handy for Youngsters CC to beat Prithivi CC by three wickets in a fourth division 'C' zone league match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores:

IV Division 'C': Prithvi Cricket Club 128 in 40.1 ovs (M Vinoth Kannan 4/39) lost to Youngsters Cricket Club 131/7 in 42.5 ovs (S Prasanth 51, MD Bhaskar 3/36).

Young Mens Cricket Club 159/9 in 50 ovs (NC Venkatesh 52, A Dhandapani 41, M Gowtham 4/40) lost to Venkateswara Cricket Club 161/4 in 39.1 ovs (K Abhinav 58 n.o.).

GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 126 in 44.1 ovs (T Senthamarai Kannan 40, MA Stephen Raj 3/18, B Ajay 4/30) lost to Book Sellers XI 129/6 in 37 ovs (Nayef Ahmed 44).

IV Division 'D': Royapettah Cricket Club 231/9 in 50 ovs (S Ajith Kumar 54, M Naveen Kumar 47, K Palanisamy 3/61, J Ajay Dev 3/57) lost to Bharathi Cricket Club 232/5 in 47.5 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 53, KTA Madhava Prasad 84 n.o, P Logesh Kumar 40 n.o.).

Vigneswara Cricket Club 228/8 in 50 ovs (S Shrenik 70, T Ramesh Thangaraj 69, R Dinesh 3/38, K Gokula Krishnan 3/57) lost to Venkat Cricket Club 229/9 in 50 ovs (Ra Nithish 41, B Sreeram 47, S Kumar 4/62).