In new role, CA Kuttappa hoping to help pugilists excel

CHENNAI: After an underwhelming performance by the Indian boxers during the Tokyo Olympics, some changes were inevitable. After conducting a review, the Boxing Federation of India — governing body — enrolled fresh faces in the coaching staff including the head coach. The entire batch of male boxers, who were part of the quadrennial event, will be absent from the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade (Serbia), with the event coming a little too soon for most. Foreign coach Santiago Nieva is also walking a tightrope after getting just a two-month contract extension.

In this rebuilding phase, CA Kuttappa has been gradually embracing his new role, even though he feels ‘it’s just the change of title’. Kuttappa was the chief coach formerly and now has been designated to continue as a ‘coach (Coordination)’. Along with other members of the coaching staff, he is looking to guide the pugilists ahead of the Worlds, which is due to begin from October 24 (bouts begin a day later).

“I’m mainly into administrative work. Most of the coaches including the head coach are new to their respective roles. They are understandably not aware of work that goes behind the scenes, like work related to attendance, insurance or making analysis and profiles of the boxers, to name a few. So I’ll have to explain everything and delegate them different tasks,” Kuttappa explained.

“In terms of coaching, it is no different. It’s just that the title is different, I’m doing more or less the same work (in terms of coaching),” he added. A total of 52 men boxers, including Serbia-bound boxers, began training early last week in SAI NIS Patiala. Barring Shiva Thapa (63.3kg) and Sanjeet (92kg), the rest of the boxers will be making their debut at the elite meet. “We have been explaining the possible situation they could encounter, ways to face them and the importance of being able to adapt to different situations. We don’t have much time but we have been trying to make them more alert. The boxers have been highly attentive,” the Dronacharya awardee said.

With most of them new at the elite level and given the level of competition, it will be unrealistic to expect the boxers to return with gold medals. However, Kuttappa is of the opinion that some of them could beat the odds to lift the country.

“He (Shiva Thapa) showed during the Asian Championships that he has plenty to offer. With more experience, he has become a better boxer. In the nationals, he faced some top fighters and beat them. We are hopeful that he can do well,” he said Among young guns, he is eager to watch how Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Akash (67kg) fare. “Deepak’s style of boxing is top-notch. He is a clean operator and he has beaten some big names in the last year or so. We feel he has the potential to win a medal for the country,” he said.