No camp for Under-23 wrestlers before World Championships in Serbia

Firoz Mirza

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unlike their senior counterparts, under-23 wrestlers selected for the World Championships scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia, from November 1 to 7 will have to prepare individually at their respective bases before leaving for the competition venue.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) though sought permission from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to organise a preparatory camp but the request has not been approved as of now. As many as 30 gold medallists (10 each in men's freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling) from the U-23 Nationals held in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh from September 17 to 19 have been selected for the Worlds.

"All of us have been waiting for WFI's call for the past several days but so far we haven't got any schedule. It looks like we have to assemble at the national capital on the day of our departure," one of the selected wrestlers told this daily on condition of anonymity.

The first batch of Indian wrestlers is scheduled to fly for Belgrade on October 29. It is learnt that the WFI wanted to organize women's camp in Lucknow, UP, and men's camp in Sonepat, Haryana.

"It's already October 18. It's impossible to organize camps at such short notice as wrestlers and support staff need time to reach the venue. Given the situation, now we are preparing at our respective bases. It may impact our show to some extent," added the wrestler.

Even the senior wrestlers got a short camp ahead of the Worlds as the WFI had got the sanction a few days ahead of the event. While women wrestlers camped at IG Stadium, New Delhi, the men grapplers trained at SAI center in Sonepat before leaving in batches for the Worlds held in Oslo, Norway from October 2 to 10.

Senior Nationals advanced The WFI has advanced the dates of the 2021 Senior National Championships from November 19-21 to November 11-13.

"I am directed to inform you that due to some reasons, the programme of the 2021 Senior Nationals has been changed. Now, the championship will be held from November 11 to 13 at the same venue," read a letter issued by the WFI to its affiliated units and boards. The venue is Nandini Nagar Sports Complex, Nawabganj, Gonda, UP.