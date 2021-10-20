STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Denmark Open: Mix doubles pair of Ponnappa, Satwik lose to Chinese duo

The Indian pair lost against China's Feng Yanzhe and DU Yue by 17-21, 21-14, 11-21.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (File | PTI)

India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (File | PTI)

By ANI

ODENSE: Indian mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open.

The Indian pair lost against China's Feng Yanzhe and DU Yue by 17-21, 21-14, 11-21 here at Court 2.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got defeated by South Korea's Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan 17-21, 13-21 here at Court 1.

The women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha also lost their game against the Indonesian duo by 8-21, 7-21, at court 2.

In other matches, Indian shuttler Sourav Verma will be taking on his compatriot Lakshya Sen while in women's singles Saina Nehwal will square off with Aya Ohori. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
denmark open
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp