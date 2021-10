Hosts on song in swimming junior nationals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was all Karnataka on the second day of the 37th Sub Junior and 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bengaluru. Of the five records broken on Wednesday, four belonged to the hosts. Karnataka’s Ridhima Veerendra Kumar also shone brightly as she created a new record in the 100m backstroke for group II girls with a timing of time of 1:04.87. She broke Maana Patel’s record of 1:05.30, set seven years ago.

Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda also erased Aryan Nehra’s record of 4:00.91 in the 400m freestyle group I boys as he clocked 4:00.11 at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre. Karnataka also rewrote the 4x100m medley group I boys and girls record respectively as well.

Select results: 400m free Group I Boys: 1 Aneesh S Gowda (4:00.11) KAR (NR), 2 Shoan Ganguly (4:03.69) KAR, 3 Vedaant Madhavan (4:04.25) MAH; 400m free Group I Girls: 1 Aanya Wala (4:34.54) MAH, 2 Vritti Agarwal (4:38.60) TEL, 3 Shakthi Balakrishnan (4:39.58) TNSA; 200m IM Group IV Boys: 1. Kabilan T (2:46.94) TNSA, 2 Atharv Pal Singh Rathore (2:50.37) KAR, 3 Vihaan Chaturvedi (2:55.34) MAH; 100m backstroke Group II Girls: 1 Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (1:04.87) KAR (NR), 2 Shalini R Dixit (1:08.63) KAR, 3 Sri Nitya Sagi (1:10.14) TEL; 100m butterfly Group I Girls: 1 Astha Choudhury (1:02.71) ASM (NR), 2 Apeksha Fernandes (1:02.81) MAH, 3 Nina Venkatesh (1:03.78) KAR; 200m butterfly Group II Boys: 1 Deva Ganesh N (2:17.90) AP, 2 Niranjan Karthik B (2:20.78) KAR, 3 Aarush Zala (2:21.63) GUJ.