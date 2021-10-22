STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exemption from home quarantine to participants of Junior Hockey WC?

The junior World Cup is scheduled to begin at Kalinga Stadium on November 24.

Published: 22nd October 2021

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Accepting a request from the ministry of youth affairs and sports, the government of India has exempted players from participating nations visiting India to compete in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup from mandatory home quarantine. The junior World Cup is scheduled to begin at Kalinga Stadium on November 24.

"We may exempt all participants from these countries (Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina) from mandatory home quarantine requirements provided they fulfill certain specified conditions," reads a letter sent to the sports ministry by the ministry of health and family welfare.

Interestingly, England had already pulled out of the event citing a number of Covid-related concerns and taking "note" of the Indian government's mandatory 10-day quarantine protocol for all UK nationals.

Earlier, Australia and New Zealand had also withdrawn their teams from the competition.

As per the letter, it shall be ensured that pre-arrival RT PCR test for each participant must be conducted within 72 hours of departure, the teams coming from Europe and Middle East must give their sample for the test on arrival and move further, all participants will self-monitor their health for two weeks after their arrival, the participants must minimise their public interaction and follow the Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing of mask, maintaining physical distancing, maintaining respiratory and hand hygienic throughout their stay in India. 

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup
