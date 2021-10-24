STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upbeat Swadesh Mondal ready for bigger league

Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal looked quite relaxed at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Published: 24th October 2021

Swimmer Swadesh Mondal

Swimmer Swadesh Mondal (Photo | Khelo India Twitter)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal looked quite relaxed at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, Bengaluru on Saturday. One could sense a tinge of pride on his face, and rightly so after some impressive performances in the ongoing sub junior and junior national aquatic championships where he has broken four records, in the 200m, 400m individual medley and 100m, 200m breaststroke, all in Group I boys. This is not something new for the 17-year-old, who has made it a habit to win and break records since his sub-junior days.  

Mondal, who trains at the SAI Glenmark National Centre of Excellence in Delhi, has now set his eyes on a podium finish in the senior meet, which begins Tuesday. The swimmer is not new to the senior level either, as he has featured in the past editions, albeit without a medal. Though the upcoming competition is going to be much tougher, he might have a slight advantage of having swam in the same pool during the aforementioned junior meet.

“I am quite happy with the four records that I have achieved here. Now, I am focussing on the senior meet, that is where the real test will lie. There will be good competition too. I can say that the timings will be better this time around for me and there is some chance of a medal. There will some kind of advantage as I have already competed in this pool,” Mondal told this daily.

Swimmer Swadesh Mondal

Like every swimmer in the country, his training had been affected due to Covid-19 as pools were shut for a long time last year. During this period, he also feel ill and gained some weight too. When pools gradually opened, he started training in SAI Bengaluru around November and he had later shifted to Delhi and improved his fitness, which was essential for him to compete at his near best.  

With the hope of achieving positive results at the senior competition, coach Partha Pratim Mazumder has asked his ward to focus on two events. “We also want to see whether he is coming close to the senior national level. We have cut short his events, putting him in the individual medley in the 200m and the 400m so that he is more comfortable with limited number and he can give his best. We also have to understand that these kids do not have a strong aerobic base because of Covid lockdown. We also want to get a podium finish in the senior as this is a vital year as we are also thinking of the upcoming Asian Games and other major competitions,” said Partha.

