Sohil, Vishnu shine as racing season picks up

For the likes of Sohil Shah and Ruhaan Alva, getting back on the racetrack and battling it out for the top honours was what they craved for and the first round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship served up just that.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  For the likes of Sohil Shah and Ruhaan Alva, getting back on the racetrack and battling it out for the top honours was what they craved for and the first round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship served up just that.

While Sohil roared back on Sunday to win the final race of the LGB Formula 4 Category after Vishnu Prasad pipped him in the earlier round, and his win on Saturday was chalked off due to a ten-second penalty, Ruhaan had a clean sweep in the LBG Novice Cup category. All in all, it was a good day for team MSport as Vishnu bagged another podium for them in the final race behind Sohil.

But for these emerging talents, the fact that the season is up and running after all the disruptions and uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic is another reason for cheer. “There have been practice sessions and testing at an individual level but it’s nothing like being in the heat of the battle against other top talents in a race. It really is the premier class we compete in and this championship offers the toughest races.

It is great that the season is underway. I won the race but there is a lot of room for improvement and when we come back for the next round, I want to be better prepared,” said Sohil after the race. Young Ruhaan also shared a similar sentiment about getting the opportunity to get back on the tarmac. “I couldn’t race for almost a year and couldn’t compete in some events which I was looking forward to. Had to rely on training on simulators for a while. That makes this championship very significant,” said Ruhaan. 

RESULTS

LGB Formula 4 (Race 2): 1.Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 22:45.828; 2. Amir Syed (Ahura Racing) 22:49.736; 3. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) 22:53.650; Race 3: 1. Sohil Shah (Msport) 19:01.088; 2. Vishnu Prasad (Chennai) (M Sport) 19:02.222; 3. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) 19:03.875; JK Tyre Novice Cup (Race 3): 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 21:48.110; 2. Chetan Surineni (Quest Motorsports) 21:48.714; 3. Jaden R Pariat (MSport) 21:48.985; Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup (Race 2): 1. Anish Damodara Shetty 13:57.731; 2. Allwin Xavier 14:06.374; 3. Anfal Akdhar 14:08.009.

