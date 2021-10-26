STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AIBA Men's World Championships: Tough draw for boxer Deepak Bhoria

While two Indians, Sanjeet (92 kg) and Sachin Kumar (80 kg) got byes, Deepak has been drawn to face the experienced Azat Usenaliev, a former Asian champ from Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

Published: 26th October 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Boxer Deepak Bhoria

Boxer Deepak Bhoria

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Boxing at the elite level tends to be unforgiving. Indians found it the hard way during the Tokyo Olympics. With the focus on AIBA Men's World Championships in Belgrade (Serbia) now, it's going to be another test of strength (both mental and physical) for everyone involved.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), from India's perspective, is one boxer to look out for, especially in the absence of Amit Panghal (a boxer who has medalled at all levels barring the Olympics). Deepak, an Asian medallist, who had recently been adjudged 'best boxer' during the nationals will have to cope with the unforgiving nature of the sport.

While two Indians, Sanjeet (92 kg) and Sachin Kumar (80 kg) got byes, Deepak has been drawn to face the experienced Azat Usenaliev, a former Asian champ from Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday. It only gets tougher after that. If he wins, he'll be up against either Hasanboy Dusmatov or Saken Bibossinov. Those two names are proven boxers, who have medalled at the Olympics.

The former won gold in 2016 while Bibossinov is entering the marquee meet on the back of a bronze medal in Tokyo. Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), the most experienced boxer in the team, has a kinder draw and will begin his campaign against Kenya's Victor Odhiambo Nyadera on Tuesday.

Sumit (75kg) will also be starting his campaign on Tuesday.  He will face Jamaica's Damon O'Neill. Narender (+92kg) is another boxer who'll be in action. He will face Poland's Oskar Safaryan.

Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani enters semifinals of women's nationals

HISAR: Worlds medallist Manju Rani (48kg) is two wins away from national glory. The boxer, who's representing Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB), posted a crushing win (5-0) over Punjab's Minakshai in the quarterfinals of the ongoing women's national boxing championships, being held at the St Joseph’s International School in Hisar, on Monday.

Manju, who won the silver medal on debut at the 2019 World Championships, was too strong for her opponent from Punjab. Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani also entered the semifinals (48kg), beating Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht 5-0. Assam's Jamuna Boro (54kg) was equally impressive, beating Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand with a similar verdict.

In the 52kg category, Telangana's Nikhat Zareen beat Assam's Manju Basumatary to enter the last four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIBA Mens World Championships Deepak Bhoria S Kalaivani Amit Panghal
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp