AIBA Men's World Championships: Tough draw for boxer Deepak Bhoria

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Boxing at the elite level tends to be unforgiving. Indians found it the hard way during the Tokyo Olympics. With the focus on AIBA Men's World Championships in Belgrade (Serbia) now, it's going to be another test of strength (both mental and physical) for everyone involved.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), from India's perspective, is one boxer to look out for, especially in the absence of Amit Panghal (a boxer who has medalled at all levels barring the Olympics). Deepak, an Asian medallist, who had recently been adjudged 'best boxer' during the nationals will have to cope with the unforgiving nature of the sport.

While two Indians, Sanjeet (92 kg) and Sachin Kumar (80 kg) got byes, Deepak has been drawn to face the experienced Azat Usenaliev, a former Asian champ from Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday. It only gets tougher after that. If he wins, he'll be up against either Hasanboy Dusmatov or Saken Bibossinov. Those two names are proven boxers, who have medalled at the Olympics.

The former won gold in 2016 while Bibossinov is entering the marquee meet on the back of a bronze medal in Tokyo. Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), the most experienced boxer in the team, has a kinder draw and will begin his campaign against Kenya's Victor Odhiambo Nyadera on Tuesday.

Sumit (75kg) will also be starting his campaign on Tuesday. He will face Jamaica's Damon O'Neill. Narender (+92kg) is another boxer who'll be in action. He will face Poland's Oskar Safaryan.

Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani enters semifinals of women's nationals

HISAR: Worlds medallist Manju Rani (48kg) is two wins away from national glory. The boxer, who's representing Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB), posted a crushing win (5-0) over Punjab's Minakshai in the quarterfinals of the ongoing women's national boxing championships, being held at the St Joseph’s International School in Hisar, on Monday.

Manju, who won the silver medal on debut at the 2019 World Championships, was too strong for her opponent from Punjab. Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani also entered the semifinals (48kg), beating Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht 5-0. Assam's Jamuna Boro (54kg) was equally impressive, beating Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand with a similar verdict.

In the 52kg category, Telangana's Nikhat Zareen beat Assam's Manju Basumatary to enter the last four.