STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Once a volleyball player, Odisha's Kishore Kumar Jena wins national javelin title

The decision to switch to javelin throw paid rich dividends as the 26-year-old from Puri won the men's final in the 3rd National Open Javelin Throw Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Published: 26th October 2021 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena (Photo| Twitter/ @CISFHQrs)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kishore Kumar Jena joined Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel as a volleyball player in 2016. However, the then athletics coach Nilamadav Deo convinced him to switch to javelin throw.

The decision paid rich dividends as the 26-year-old from Puri won the men's final in the 3rd National Open Javelin Throw Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. "Under the guidance of Deo sir I became a javelin thrower. I am thankful to him for helping me choose the event," he said on the switch five years ago.

The 26-year-old won his maiden national title with a 74.26m effort on his second attempt while Harish Kumar (Rajasthan) and seasoned Vipin Kasana (Delhi) took silver and bronze with their fifth and sixth throws respectively.

Representing Cuttack, Kishore broke his own record in the recently concluded Odisha Senior Inter-Districts Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium with a throw of 76.41m. His previous record of 72.77m was set in 2017 in Cuttack.

"I am extremely happy that I made my state proud and also won my first national event. My next target is to touch the 80m mark. After creating the state athletics meet record in the year 2017, I joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bhopal. I have been continuously training there ever since," said Kishore.

With the national title in his kitty, Kishore hopes for better training facilities so that he can improve his performance. "In my life I never got a chance to practice with an imported javelin. Hope now I will get a range of javelins for practice so that I can do better in future."

Like many budding javelin throwers of the country, he also idolises Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. "He not only motivated me to do better but also inspired many young athletes of our country," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javelin throw Kishore Kumar Jena Nilamadav Deo National Open Javelin Throw Championships Vipin Kasana
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp