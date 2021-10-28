Double crown for cueist Snenthra Babu in TN state championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Snenthra Babu of SSVM School Coimbatore won both the sub-junior billiards and sub-junior snooker titles at the Tamil Nadu state billiards and snooker championship. Results: Billiards: Men: Semifinals: B Jagadesh (TNPSB) bt V Kothari (SVS Club) (150 (50, 53)-82, 90-152 (60), 150-57, 150-125, 131-152(62), 150-92); JV Kumar (MCC)bt K Bharat (SSA) (98-151, 151-74, 150-125, 151-39, 152-68). Girls: Junior (U21): Final: Anupama R (SSA) bt Snenthra B (SSVM) 140-125 (35). 3rd & 4th place: Mariam A (Coonoor) bt Mohita (SSA) 69-45. Sub Junior (U18): Final: Snenthra B (SSVM School) bt R Mohita (SSA) 154-60. Snooker: Sub Junior (U18): Final: Snenthra B (SSVM) bt Mohita R (SSA) 62-42, 46-53, 57-41.

Imran stars in NCC win

An all-round display by I Syed Imran Ahamed (4/45 and 61) paved the way for Nungambakkam CC to thrash Sumangali Homes by 33 runs in a third division ‘A’ zone league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Nungambakkam CC (NCC) 185 in 49.4 ovs (B Karthik 47 n.o, I Syed Imran Ahmed 4/45) bt Sumangali Homes 152 in 45.5 ovs (I Syed Imran Ahmed 61, B Karthik 4/33, T Muralitharan 3/41). Jupiter SC 262/7 in 50 ovs (S Chandrashekar 56, C Sarath Kumar 41 n.o) bt Sounder CC 162/6 in 50 ovs (R Abinandh 58, S Vasanth Saravanan 3/28). Southern Railway SA 196/9 in 47 ovs (A Nirmalraj 74, S Thilak 4/46) bt Sical RC 112 in 35.4 ovs (S Tarun Srinivas 44, S Suraj 5/25).

CHA selection trials

The Chennai Hockey Association (CHA) will conduct a selection trials to pick the senior men’s team at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Saturday (October 30) from 6:30 am onwards. Those who get selected will represent Chennai in the inter-district championship which is to be held from November 10 to 14. For further details, contact: 6383146742.