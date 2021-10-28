STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World Athletics approves three Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes

A total of 150 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2021 and five applications have been rejected.

Published: 28th October 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

athletes

For representational purpose

By ANI

MONTE-CARLO: The World Athletics on Wednesday approved the applications of three Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes in 2021 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

The World Athletics Doping Review Board agreed that the applications of three Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Eligibility Rule 3.2.

These three athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria for 2021: Stepan Kiselev (marathon), Anna Minullina (3000m), and Vladyslav Podzvezdov (800m-1500m). A total of 150 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2021. Five applications have been rejected.

The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the authorised neutral athlete (ANA) programme for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan.

There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status. "However, the Council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorised neutral athletes at any championship competition," release by World Athletics stated.

RusAF may choose which 10 athletes are able to compete from those who have been granted ANA status, but it must prioritise the selection of athletes who are in the International Registered Testing Pool.

The participation of all athletes granted ANA status is still subject to formalities under World Athletics Rules being completed (which could, in some cases, include additional testing) and to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Athletics Russian national federation World Athletics Doping Review Board Stepan Kiselev Anna Minullina
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp