STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

French Open 2021: PV Sindhu storms into semifinals, Lakshya Sen exits from tournament

Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-14 21-14 win over eighth seeded in 38 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Thai to 14-1.

Published: 29th October 2021 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttlers PV Sindhu (L) and Lakshya Sen

Shuttlers PV Sindhu (L) and Lakshya Sen. (File photos| PTI)

By PTI

PARIS: India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continued her impressive run at the French Open badminton tournament by sailing into the women's singles semifinals with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan here on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-14 21-14 win over eighth seeded in 38 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Thai to 14-1. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open also, last week.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen, ranked 24th in the world 21-19 21-9 on late Thursday night to enter the quarters. The world number seven Indian will now cross swords with Japan's world number 15 Sayaka Takahashi in the last four on Saturday.

However, young Lakshya Sen's fine run ended in the men's singles quarterfinal after he lost 17-21 15-21 to Korea's Heo Kwanghee in 43 minutes. The 20-year-old from Almora had notched up a comfortable straight game win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew to grab a place in the last eight.

It was a clinical display by Sindhu in the quarterfinals as she zoomed to a 5-1 lead initially before moving to 11-6 at the break. She continued in the same vein after the interval, jumping to 18-7 to eventually pocket the opening game comfortably.

The second game turned out to be a close battle with Sindhu and Busanan engaging in a fierce battle. However, Sindhu broke off at 8-8 to grab a two-point advantage at the interval. Sindhu once again stepped up after the break to climb to 16-10 and 20-12.

Busanan saved two match points before Sindhu sealed the contest. On Thursday, men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, beat MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21 21-10 21-19 in an all-Indian clash to reach the quarterfinals.

The duo will meet fourth seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik next. Men's singles player Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out of the competition after losing 12-21 9-21 to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen French Open French Open 2021 Badminton
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp