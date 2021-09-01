STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Palak Kohli loses to Japan's Ayako Suzuki

Japan's Ayako Suzuki defeated India's Palak Kohli in the Group Play Stage in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian para-shuttler Palak Kohli

Indian para-shuttler Palak Kohli (Photo | SAI Media)

By ANI

TOKYO: Japan's Ayako Suzuki defeated India's Palak Kohli in the Group Play Stage -- Group here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday.

Top-seed Suzuki defeated Kohli 21-4, 21-7. The entire match lasted for just 19 minutes.

The Indian para-shuttler was not able to display her A-game and the Japanese counterpart did not waste any time in brushing aside this challenge.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian mixed team of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat lost to the French duo of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel by 2-1 at Yoyogi National Stadium -- Court 3 in the doubles SL3-SU5 on Wednesday.

The world number two pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel edged the Indian duo in three sets by 21-9, 15-21, 21-19 in the Group Play Stage -- Group B match. The match lasted for 43 minutes.

