STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shuttler Kiran George finishes ahead of senior pros

A new format was applied in order to conduct the trials, according to BAI.

Published: 02nd September 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Shuttle

For representational purposes

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shuttlers Kiran George and Malvika Bansod emerged as the No 1-ranked players in the men's and women's singles category after the selection trials that were conducted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad from August 28 to September 1.

With no domestic events for over a year due to the pandemic, the BAI conducted the trials in order to pick teams for the upcoming Sudirman Cup and Thomas & Uber Cup. Based on the rankings and the performances, the national body will soon pick a 10-member team for Sudirman Cup and 20 members for the latter. The Sudirman Cup is scheduled to be held from September 26 to October 3 in Vantaa (Finland) while the Thomas & Uber Cup will be held from October 9 to 17 in Aarhus (Denmark).

A new format was applied in order to conduct the trials, according to BAI. "The new format also ensured both elite and domestic players are provided with adequate opportunities to prove their mettle."

Kiran seems to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The 21-year-old, who's No 101 according to BWF rankings, finished ahead of several senior shuttlers, who lacked match-practice but entered with a bucketload of experience. Kiran had last participated in Orleans Masters in March and had beaten the likes of Mark Caljouw (World No 23) and senior counterpart HS Prannoy before bowing out in the pre-quarterfinals.

Senior professionals Sameer Verma, Ajay Jayaram were placed second and third, respectively. Subhankar Dey was fifth while Prannoy was eighth out of twenty players who entered the trials. In the women's category, Aditi was No 2 ahead of Tasnim Mir.

In the women's doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were placed second behind Tanisha Crasto and Rituparna Panda. In the men's doubles, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun were No 1 ahead of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, 2012 London Games bronze winner Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and World No 10 men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been selected directly for the two events.

Indians will have to bring their A-Game during the first assignment as they have been drawn alongside top seeds China in Group A. Thailand and Finland are the other teams in the group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malvika Bansod Kiran George BAI
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp