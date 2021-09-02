STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

This hockey team has potential to do even better in future: PR Sreejesh

When asked about the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning campaign in Tokyo, Sreejesh expressed that he experienced the best moment of his career.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's hockey team brought glory to the country when they ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought after defeating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics to win the bronze medal in August.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who made some vital saves during the course of the Tokyo Olympics, has been nominated for the FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020-21.

Speaking about the nomination, Sreejesh said, "It feels amazing when your efforts and hard work is recognized. It's a huge honour for me to be nominated for the award. This nomination is not only for my own performance, but the team's performance as a whole in the last one year. We have played some excellent hockey and I would like to thank my teammates for their support throughout my career."

When asked about the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning campaign in Tokyo, Sreejesh expressed that he experienced the best moment of his career.

"Winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics will always be the most special moment in my career. The Olympics is the biggest tournament for any sportsperson and all of us dream of winning an Olympic Medal. The team fought hard throughout the tournament and we never gave up. Even when we were trailing 1-3 against Germany in the Bronze Medal match, we didn't give up and that shows the character of this side," said the 33-year-old.

Sreejesh added that the Indian Men's Hockey Team is certainly going to work harder to achieve even better results in the future.

"We are not done yet. Yes, winning an Olympic medal is a huge achievement for us, however, we have the potential to do even better in the future. We are going to continue to work hard in the upcoming months and ensure that we are evolving and growing as a team. We will set fresh goals for ourselves and try our level best to achieve all our targets," signed off Sreejesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PR Sreejesh Indian hockey Hockey India
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp