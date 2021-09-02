Tokyo Paralympics: India's Rahul Jakhar enters mixed 25m pistol SH1 final

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian shooter Rahul Jakhar on Thursday, September 2, 2021, advanced to the finals of the P3 mixed 25M pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Jakhar finished at the second position with 576 points after the conclusion of both precision and rapid rounds.

Another Indian shooter Akash missed out on the final berth as he ended the qualification round with 551 points.

At the end of the precision round of - mixed 25m pistol SH1, Jakhar was at 13th position while Akash was at 20th position.

Jakhar finished the precision round with 284 points and Akash completed the essay with 278 points. In the rapid round, Jakhar registered 292 points while Akash scored 273 points.