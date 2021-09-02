STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Rahul Jakhar finishes fifth in mixed 25M pistol SH1 final

Rahul Jakhar might have missed out on a medal but the Indian shooter impressed everyone in his maiden appearance at the Paralympic Games.

Published: 02nd September 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Paralympian Rahul Jakhar.

Paralympian Rahul Jakhar.

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian shooter Rahul Jakhar finished fifth in the P3 mixed 25M pistol SH1 after giving a tough fight in the summit clash of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jakhar might have missed out on a medal but the Indian shooter impressed everyone in his maiden appearance at the Paralympic Games.

China's Huang Xing led the field comfortably while Jakhar was yet to make it to the top three before elimination began.

In the second stage elimination round of the final, Jakhar shot 2, 4, 1 and 1 to register a total score of 12 following his four points in the first essay.

The Indian shooter failed to move into the top three but managed to bag a respectable fifth-place in the Tokyo Paralympics final.

Jakhar had finished at the second position with 576 points after the conclusion of both precision and rapid rounds.

At the end of the precision round in the qualification event, Jakhar was in 13th position. He finished the precision round with 284 points. In the rapid round, Jakhar registered 292 points to move into the finals.

Akash, another Indian shooter, missed out on the final berth as he ended the qualification round with 551 points. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Paralympics Rahul Jakhar mixed 25M pistol SH1 Tokyo Paralympics pistol 25M Indian shooting shooters Paralympics
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp