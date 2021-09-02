STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Tarun Dhillon beats Thailand's Teamarrom in men's singles SL4 group stage

Tarun defeated Thailand's shuttler in two straight sets to complete the win in 23 minutes.

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:59 AM

Paralympian Tarun Dhillon

Paralympian Tarun Dhillon. (Photo | DD Sports screengrab)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian shuttler Tarun Dhillon on Thursday, September 2, 2021, began his Tokyo Paralympics journey with a 21-7, 21-13 win over Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand in men's singles SL4 - Group B match.

Tarun defeated Thailand's shuttler in two straight sets to complete the win in 23 minutes.

The Indian para-badminton player won the first round easily but was made to work harder in the second essay. He will lock horns in his next match on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3 in men's singles SL4 - Group A.

Suhas, who has become the first civil servant from the country to represent India in the Tokyo Paralympics, dominated the proceedings and completed the match in 19 minutes with a straight-set victory.

Niklas Pott had no answers to Suhas' shots. Suhas will lock horns in his second group stage match on Friday.

Meanwhile, shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar went down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match. 

