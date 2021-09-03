STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Neeraj Chopra played biggest role in my achievement: India's para javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Sumit Antil has credited Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for his achievements in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India para javelin thrower Sumit Antil has credited Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for his achievements in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Speaking on the sidelines of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitating the athletes on Friday, Sumit very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64). Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he bettered the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

"Neeraj Chopra's medal pressurized me to grab a medal in Olympic but he always motivated me by saying you are too strong and fit. Neeraj has played the biggest role in my achievement," Sumit told ANI.

"I don't react to negative comments and none of my near ones taunt me on my disability. Javelin has now taken a boost in the country and after my medal now 50 students have approached my coach for training. I feel like a star now," he added.

Javelin throw has hogged the limelight in India after Neeraj's gold in the Olympics. And it has improved further after the show from the para-athletes in the ongoing Paralympics.

Talking about the same, Devendra Jhajharia, who won a silver medal in Tokyo, said: "India has become a hub of javelin throw, now foreigner athletes will think of coming to India for training."

Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on Monday clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38.

Yogesh said he was demotivated because of his disability as his schoolmates used to bully him but now the same people are trying to talk to him. "My journey has been a bit difficult. My seniors in college suggested that I should try in Paralympics as I was demotivated due to my disability," he said.

"People used to make fun of my disability and students bullied me in school but now those people want to talk to me. They are messaging me continuously. My parents are also excited because none from my family have reached the level where I reached," he added.

Sharad Kumar won bronze in the men's high jump final on Tuesday revealed he had injured his leg before the match. "I am doing high jump since the age of 12. I started high jump after watching my brother because he was so popular in school and he had lots of medals," said Sharad.

"My leg was paining badly before my medal match as I had injured my leg badly. I spoke to my parents and my family and I cried a lot. Then I started reading Bhagwat Geeta to regain focus," he pointed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Sumit Antil Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp