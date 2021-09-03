STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

There is a lot of potential to be unlocked and displayed: Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid

The Indian team won a bronze at the Tokyo Games last month, ending a 41-year wait for a medal in the sport.

Published: 03rd September 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief coach Graham Reid feels the Indian men's hockey team should not get complacent after the Olympic bronze medal, adding that the next six months will be spent analyzing and understanding the way in which the side can elevate its performance to the next level.

The Indian team won a bronze at the Tokyo Games last month, ending a 41-year wait for a medal in the sport.

"Third is where we are at the moment, Australia and Belgium have been consistently playing at the higher level. We need to be able to get to that level. That's the simple goal I have for this team," Reid was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

"We will be analysing all the games, not just ours but all games of different teams over the next six months. We will draw up a plan of what is required to get to that next level.

"This is a smart group, and we will work out on the things we need to do. We will need to keep improvising and keep getting better. Deep down, the team understands, bronze medal at the Olympics after 41 years is great, but there is a lot of potential we need to unlock and display," added Reid.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Reid said, "This group is very focused and mentally very tough. They have imbibed a team-first mentality and have great bonding among them.

"At an event like the Olympics, there are so many distractions, and it is such a huge place that often when you hit the ground at the Olympic village and everyone spread out like ants, but we were able to keep the group together and that was very positive."

The Australian has been nominated for the FIH Men's Coach of The Year award alongside compatriot Colin Batch and Belgium's Shane Mcleod.

"Individual awards in team sports are usually reflective of the quality of the team and it's support staff," Reid said.

With the team on a well-deserved break at the moment, Reid highlighted that once the group returns to national coaching camp in Bengaluru, they will hit the ground running.

"We have some quality tournaments coming up, and there will be a lot of good competition and we will be playing the FIH Hockey Pro League.

"There will be enough time for us to prepare, we will get back to the swing of things after their well-deserved break," Reid concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Graham Reid Indian Hockey Hockey India
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp