Asian Hockey Federation to organise another set of online workshops for Hockey India

A group of 12-30 umpires will be attending two AHF -- HI exclusive online education workshops this month.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials in the last several months, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the period of September.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of communication and mental toughness for umpires, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours' sessions each.

Speaking on the participation of the Hockey India Umpires in the AHF Online Education Workshops Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "The AHF Online Education Workshops have tremendously helped our Coaches, Technical Officials and Umpires to learn intrinsic aspects about their respective expertise, therefore we are ecstatic that the Asian Hockey Federation will be conducting another set of Online Workshops for our Umpires this month. I wish the candidates all the very best for the AHF Online Workshops in September."

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's always wonderful to engage with the candidates from Hockey India and therefore we are eagerly looking forward to organizing another set of AHF Online Workshops for the Hockey India Umpires. The candidates have always shown a lot of enthusiasm to learn new concepts in every AHF Online workshop."

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will organize another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in September. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH & AHF Course Selection.

